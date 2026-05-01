Your soap, shampoo, detergent are about to cost a little more

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., the company behind Lux, Dove, Lakme, and a lot more in your bathroom cabinet, is raising prices by 2-5%. Reason: geopolitical tensions in West Asia have sent crude-linked input costs spiralling, squeezing margins on everything from packaging to surfactants.

But even with the price hikes, HUL just posted its strongest volume growth in 15 quarters at 6%. Net profit jumped 21.3% to ₹2,994 crore, beating analyst estimates comfortably. So, consumers are still buying. The question is how long that holds.

When everyday essentials like detergent and shampoo get pricier, do people trade down or simply buy less? HUL’s CFO Niranjan Gupta is betting on low elasticity—these are daily necessities, after all.

Home Care takes the biggest hit from input costs, followed by personal care and beauty. The company is also quietly adjusting fill levels, meaning your pack might look the same but contain slightly less. Worth checking the fine print. Read the full report by Neethi Lisa Rojan.

THE MAIN STUFF Musk takes OpenAI to court What started as a Twitter spat has landed in federal court, and the stakes are high. Elon Musk, OpenAI Inc.’s co-founder-turned-rival, is suing another co-founder and CEO Sam Altman for $150 billion, calling the company a “stolen charity” that abandoned its non-profit roots for commercial glory.

Elon Musk (left) and Sam Altman. Is he wrong, though? OpenAI went from an open research lab to an $850-billion juggernaut backed by Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., and SoftBank. That’s quite a journey from ‘AI for humanity’. The verdict could fundamentally redraw how the world’s most powerful AI companies are built, funded, and governed. Read on.

The surprising price of Ozempic nobody talks about Weight-loss injections are flying off shelves across India, but nobody warned patients about what happens to their face.

Doctors are seeing a surge of new cosmetic clinic visitors, not for vanity, but because rapid fat loss is leaving faces hollow, sagging, and older-looking. 3-4 in 10 GLP-1 users are showing signs of “Ozempic face”.

With semaglutide now off-patent and 50-90% cheaper versions flooding the market, this is only getting started. The real worry is an unlicensed beauty industry already rushing in to “fix” what the injections left behind. Read more.

Is India’s stock market in a bubble? India’s Buffett Indicator, market cap as a percentage of gross domestic product, just hit 137.7%—the highest since the 2007 bull-run peak. Alarm bells? Maybe. But experts say the context is very different this time.

Unlike 2007’s leverage-fuelled frenzy, today’s balance sheets are cleaner, retail participation is deeper, and more of India’s economy is formally listed. That changes the math considerably. Still, HSBC and JPMorgan have downgraded Indian equities, citing stretched valuations and earnings pressure. Read on.

BSNL wants to earn 50% more per user BSNL has set itself a target to grow average revenue per user from ₹101 to ₹150 this fiscal. That’s a near-50% jump for a company whose core business revenue barely grew 3% last year.

The math is tricky. Either users spend significantly more, or active subscriber base shrinks, and analysts suspect it’s more of the latter. Meanwhile, Jio sits at ₹214 and Airtel at ₹259. Now, without meaningful tariff hikes or a genuine network leap, this target looks like a stretch. Read more.