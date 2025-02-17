newsletters
Vijay L. Bhambwani's Ticker: Trade light, prioritise capital preservation amid falling trade volumes
Vijay L. Bhambwani 8 min read 17 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryMarket volatility persists as traders remain cautious amid falling volumes and a significant drop in market capitalisation. Vijay L. Bhambwani advises retail investors to prioritize capital preservation, although smart money may resort to buying if prices rise.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Dear reader,
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less