Last week, I wrote that the markets were seeking direction and were visibly nervous due to US president Donald Trump's flip-flop policy announcements. The statistical weight of evidence was unconvincing for bulls, as the traded volumes have fallen quite sharply. Traders tend to freeze when prices fall and hold their existing trading positions rather than add fresh ones. That is logical, considering that resources are limited.

The big fall of 5.57% in market capitalisation has spooked the average retail investor. His portfolio is haemorrhaging profusely. Last week, I wrote that the cost of funds will stay elevated as there is a liquidity crunch in the markets. Easy and abundant money is like mother's milk to a bull market. Turn the money taps off, and the bravado begins to run down like make-up on your face on a rainy day.

I had voiced concerns about traded volumes falling to multi-quarter lows and posing trade challenges. My fears came true as the markets saw prices fall like a hot knife through butter. The bid/offer spreads are wide without adequate turnover, and the price moves sporadically. That works to the detriment of the retail trader. This challenge is likely to persist in the coming weeks. My readers should exercise abundant caution and prioritise capital preservation, as I have been advising you of late.

The selling by big-ticket players is not over by a long shot. That means higher levels will encounter selling pressure. If traded volumes fall sharply from current levels, smart money may resort to buying. That will be compulsive buying rather than buying by choice. Only by boosting prices can smart money entice retail bulls to buy again. Only when retail bulls buy can smart money offload their holdings. Whichever way the cookie crumbles, volatility will rise. That will be unnerving for newbie traders who have just entered the trading game after covid lockdowns.

Last week, we saw volatility in the US dollar index (DXY), which caused commodity prices to fly everywhere. Bullion corrected, but the long-term story remains intact. Note that the recent rally in gold and silver has been far stronger than historical averages, so a price correction is routine. Looking at the vicious nature of the rally, the correction is likely to be vicious. Hold for the long term as buying is expected to emerge on declines.

Oil and gas are likely to stay volatile, as the season factor is not the only factor at play in this market. Natural gas is a fuel of choice for indoor heating in winter in Western nations. That means prices will stay firm in the winter. The US is trying to push its LNG sales in Europe and Asia, and that too at pricier levels, which is leading to higher prices. Upsides are likely to run into selling pressure.

Industrial metals may see routine month-end buying action, which may even trigger some short covering. However, the outlook is still limited upsides. President Trump's imposing tariffs on metals will drive prices higher in the US. That is not expected to change the demand dynamics, which remain weak. Metal mining stocks are likely to see limited upsides.

Traders will continue to focus on public sector undertakings (PSUs), particularly banks, defence, oil and gas, power, logistics, and energy stocks. Selling will likely cap upsides as overhead supply from retail traders trapped at higher levels remains.

Trade light with stop-losses and tail risk (Hacienda) hedges on all long positions.

Rear view mirror

Let us assess what happened last week to gauge what to expect in the coming week.

The broad-based Nifty-50 led the fall, while the Bank Nifty came up short. The dollar index (DXY) fell sharply but failed to trigger big-ticket buying in the commodity segment. Silver played catch-up after underperforming gold in the last fortnight. Natural gas rose on winter demand and storage concerns.

The rupee gained versus the dollar and cushioned declines that would have otherwise been more vicious. Indian 10-year bond yields rose mildly, creating a drag on Bank Nifty. The NSE saw substantial erosion in market capitalisation, which shows widespread selling. Market-wide position limits (MWPL) rose routinely.

US headline indices rose which capped the downside in our markets to a limited extent.

View Full Image Change in asset prices (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Retail risk appetite – I use a simple yet highly accurate yardstick for measuring the conviction levels of retail traders—where are they deploying money. I measure what percentage of the turnover the lower- and higher-risk instruments contributed.

If they trade more of futures which require sizable capital, their risk appetite is higher. Within the futures space, index futures are less volatile compared to stock futures. A higher footprint in stock futures shows higher aggression levels. Ditto for stock and index options.

Last week, this is what their footprint looked like (the numbers are average of all trading days of the week) –

The more volatile and capital-intensive futures segment contributed less turnover. In the options segment, the turnover gainer was the lowest-risk and lowest-capital-intensive index futures segment. That tells me the risk appetite in the derivatives segment was poor.

View Full Image NSE F&O Component Turnover Breakdown (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Matryoshka analysis

Let us peel layer after layer of statistical data to arrive at the core message of the markets.

The first chart I share is the NSE advance-decline ratio. After the price itself, this indicator is the fastest (leading) indicator of which way the winds are blowing. This simple yet accurate indicator computes the ratio of rising and falling stocks. As long as gaining stocks outnumber the losers, bulls are dominant. This metric gauges the risk appetite of one marshmallow traders. These are pure intraday traders.

The Nifty logged sharp losses in the week gone by, and the advance decline ratio fell sharply, too. At 0.39 (prior week 1.23), it indicates 39 gaining stocks for every 100 losing stocks. That tells us buying conviction in the spot segment intraday is very poor. For a sustainable upthrust, the ratio must stay above 1.0 consistently.

View Full Image NSE Advance Decline Ratio (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The second chart I share is the market-wide position limits. This measures the amount of exposure utilized by traders in the derivatives (F&O) space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric gauges the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session.

The MWPL reading continued to rally along routine lines after expiry, which tells me retail traders continue to buy the dip. That has worked for a couple of years, and expecting bullishness has become a habit. However, it must be noted that higher MWPL can lead to higher volatility. This is because the threat of a crowded exit becomes elevated in case of any adverse development. In that case, big-ticket selling becomes a high-probability event.

In the current market scenario, when sentiments are cautious, higher MWPL is a concern rather than a welcome sign.

View Full Image Market-Wide Position Limits (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The third chart I share is my in-house indicator, ‘impetus.’ It measures the force in any price move. Last week, both indices lost ground in terms of price. However, there was a qualitative difference between them. Nifty fell on higher impetus readings, whereas the Bank Nifty reading fell. This tells me that the Nifty fell on greater selling momentum, whereas the Bank Nifty slipped on gravitational forces.

That leaves the possibility of some short covering in the Bank Nifty open. With a weightage of 34.35% in the Nifty 50, the banking and financial sectors are a swing sector for the broader markets. Whichever direction these stocks go, they tend to take the Nifty with them. So, the Bank Nifty falling on poor impetus is a slight ray of hope for now.

View Full Image Nifty and Bank Nifty Impetus (Vijay L Bhambwani)

The final chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘LWTD.’ It computes lift, weight, thrust and drag encountered by any security. These are four forces that any powered aircraft faces during flight, so applying it to traded securities helps a trader estimate prevalent sentiments.

Last week, I warned you that the negative LWTD reading meant poor buying support. That hypothesis played out along expected lines. The LWTD reading is now at historic lows, and that is not good news for bulls.

Very simply put, it means fresh buying support maybe limited this week. While short covering can always occur on the back of any news flow, that can only slow down the decline. A sustainable rally needs fresh, aggressive buying.

View Full Image Nifty and LWTD Indicator (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Nifty’s verdict

The weekly chart shows a bigger bearish candle than the prior week. The closing is below the support trendline of the bearish (descending) triangle. The 23,200 level, which I advocated as near-term support, was unquestionably violated.

Once this support fell through, bulls were on the ropes. Going by the basic tenets of Dow Theory of technical analysis, a violated support becomes a resistance on the upside. So if a fresh (even if temporary) rally is to occur, bulls must manage to keep the Nifty trading above the 23,200 levels on a daily closing basis.

Till this primary condition is met, bulls will remain on the back foot.

View Full Image Nifty Spot

Your call to action – Watch the 23,200 level as a near-term hurdle. If the Nifty stays above this level on a sustained closing basis markets may witness short covering and fresh buying. On the flip side, staying below the 22,750 opens the doors for fresh declines.

Last week, I estimated ranges between 52,025 – 48,275 and 24,225 – 22,875 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty, respectively. Nifty breached the specified support by 100 points. The Bank Nifty traded within the specified support levels.

This week, I estimate ranges between 50,900 – 47,325 and 23,600 – 22,275 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty respectively.

Trade with strict stop losses. Avoid trading counters with spreads wider than 8 ticks.

Have a profitable week.

Vijay L. Bhambwani

