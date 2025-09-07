Transformer by Mint | 5,000 walk-ins on a weekday: Apple frenzy refuses to fade in India
Shouvik Das 6 min read 07 Sept 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
On 2 September, when Apple opened its third India store in Bengaluru, 5,000 people showed up—on a weekday afternoon.
I remember a late-night news broadcast in the late 2000s showing a massive queue outside a storefront emblazoned with Apple’s logo. The report was about the launch of a new kind of smartphone—an unknown concept in the glory days of Nokia and BlackBerry—that had sparked such frenzy in New York City that lines outside Apple’s store stretched for kilometres.
