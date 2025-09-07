I remember a late-night news broadcast in the late 2000s showing a massive queue outside a storefront emblazoned with Apple’s logo. The report was about the launch of a new kind of smartphone—an unknown concept in the glory days of Nokia and BlackBerry—that had sparked such frenzy in New York City that lines outside Apple’s store stretched for kilometres.

Back then, this experience was unique.

Now, until 2023, Apple didn’t have a single physical store in India. It first opened an outlet in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex, followed by another in Delhi. On 2 September, the iPhone maker opened its third ‘own’ store in the country in Bengaluru—after a gap of more than two years.

I imagined that the craze would have faded. It turns out, not quite.

In consumer gadgets, Apple remains one of the few brands that actually runs its stores by itself. Over time, these shops have become a hallmark for a company that still retains a certain halo around its products, offering music and photography sessions and a retail experience that is closely controlled by the brand and not left for third parties to interpret.

But despite its unique appeal, an Apple device is no longer the rarity it once was—even before the pandemic—thanks to thousands of third-party retailers and the company’s own online store.

Yet, more than 5,000 people thronged the Bengaluru store on its very first day.

Isn’t Bengaluru a city where traffic daunts daily life—and Tuesdays are part of the peak weekday grind? Yes, but that didn’t stop Apple from commanding a frenzy few gadgets inspire today, especially in an age when smartphones are already ubiquitous.

Apple, it turns out, isn’t the only one. Samsung, Apple’s closest rival in most gadget categories, operates at a different scale altogether. In an interview with me, Raju Pullan—the company’s chief of mobile business—said the company is present across over 100,000 stores in India! And they’re now placing AI agents, Wi-Fi hotspots, trained experience executives, and company-provided tablets in stores, even in tier-V cities.

All of this made for one of Mint’s front-page stories last week.

A subtle chip flex

Last week, India hosted its fourth edition of Semicon, a global semiconductor conference hosted by various countries. Interestingly, the conference was held at a time when India didn’t particularly have any headlining announcements or grand unveilings to make.

The second tranche of the India Semiconductor Mission remains under evaluation and hasn’t yet been submitted for cabinet approval. Four government-approved chip-testing plants are producing pilot chips; a fifth has existed for decades and is in the expansion phase now. Four more have only just been approved, and the solitary chip ‘fab’ is still in the construction phase.

Yet, India got the chief executives of Tokyo Electron, Merck, and the venerable ASML to headline the conference. It even brought forth a billion-dollar venture capital fund and built a coalition of recognizable investors to create the India Deep-Tech Alliance to run it.

Front-lining all of this was a showcase plaque of chips built and designed in India—one by the government’s chip factory in Mohali (more on this later), four pilot chips assembled locally, and the rest fabricated elsewhere but designed across 276 technical colleges and universities in the country.

Veterans of the semiconductor field made an interesting observation: Each of India’s moves was at least partially a subtle, indirect flex at US President Donald Trump, as if to say that India’s ability to attract top companies is not dependent on American sanctions.

It is, of course, not so straightforward and easy to interpret—we all know how intricately intertwined and reliant on specific geographies the semiconductor industry is. However, as Christophe Fouquet of ASML and Kai Beckmann of Merck told me on the first day of Semicon, they both expect India to play a bigger role in the global chip supply chain, and building its supply chain can thus give companies a greater commercial opportunity in future.

It may not seem much, but there’s more than what meets the eye for why India wants to build its own computing chips. For now, the contributions have not begun kicking in, but once they do, most expect the industry to scale up well.

A $300-billion tariff threat

On the other side of semiconductors, India’s nearly $300-billion tech outsourcing industry isn’t particularly thrilled with flexing muscles in the face of a US-driven global tariff war. Mint’s resident IT services correspondent, Jas Bardia, last week tracked six tech services firms that have now called out the risks of businesses rising out of Trump’s tariff threats to India—and the impact that this may have.

This, to be sure, only felt like a matter of time. India’s tech services industry is heavily reliant on North America, and nearly half of its revenue comes from one region—the US. As tariffs rise and the threat of trade wars becomes very real, businesses such as HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Coforge face rising pressure from slowing cross-border tech spending.

Gaming cases, job cuts

Mint's tracking of the impact on online money games as a result of the Centre’s ban continued last week, too. Companies have begun laying off—three recognizable names: Games24x7, MPL, and Baazi Games have laid off half or more of their staff.

Meanwhile, there’s no possible respite in sight. At the start of last week, information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met industry stakeholders at his office and underlined that compliance with the ban is a blanket necessity—no room for negotiations there.

The big companies, Dream11 and Games24x7, have both said publicly that they do not intend to challenge the law in court—at least with their own names. Appeals filed at high courts to prevent the government from notifying the law have all been rejected.

So, what now? Gameskraft has told its staff to come up with ideas for the company's next move. As for the rest, the industry is best described as in limbo at the moment.

In other news: GST scores, Trump snubs Musk

The overhaul in India’s goods and services tax (GST) regime brought some respite to consumer electronics. This festive season, you’re likely to get coveted large-screen televisions, as well as air conditioners, at a considerable discount. The same, though, isn’t true for smartphones.

Industry folks told us that they had made an appeal, but by the sound of it, even the appeal itself was half-hearted—our math said if the Centre reduced tax on smartphones to 5%, it would’ve lost 3% of its annual tax collection. That, many say, was never going to happen.

In America, meanwhile, the tides have shifted among tech’s superheroes. On Thursday night, Trump hosted a dinner for the country’s—and in many ways the world’s—top tech executives. The guest list was as star-studded as expected: Bill Gates, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Sam Altman, among others. One name, though, was conspicuously absent—Trump’s once-favourite tech bro, Elon Musk.

The revelation truly puts a spotlight on how equations at the echelons of power can shift—and why seemingly invincible tech stalwarts, even of Silicon Valley, aren’t immortal after all.

We wrap up for now, but will be back next week with an exciting investigation into India’s first chip fab, remodelling a home with just Google’s Pixel 10 smartphone, delving into the war for core tech jobs between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and why the government’s communication networks are primed for a long-overdue upgrade. Adios!

