It is, of course, not so straightforward and easy to interpret—we all know how intricately intertwined and reliant on specific geographies the semiconductor industry is. However, as Christophe Fouquet of ASML and Kai Beckmann of Merck told me on the first day of Semicon, they both expect India to play a bigger role in the global chip supply chain, and building its supply chain can thus give companies a greater commercial opportunity in future.