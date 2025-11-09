Transformer by Mint | AI rules face hurdles, Tata’s $1.3 bn electronics bet, and OpenAI’s India ramp-up
Shouvik Das 5 min read 09 Nov 2025, 05:33 pm IST
Summary
This week we wrote about India’s AI rule pushback, OpenAI’s hiring blitz, Tata’s billion-dollar tech play, Flipkart’s fashion fall, and the AI wave reshaping India’s IT jobs.
Last month, India took its first shot at regulating AI. While its intent was initially praised, stakeholders have now come forth with a key observation: specifically, on ‘algorithmically modified content’.
