Transformer by Mint: AI’s impacts on Sensex to Saregama
Summary
This week, we explored how AI is putting pressure on India’s IT giants, why IIT graduates are chasing equity-heavy paycheques, and where global tech firms are betting billions on India’s data centres.
BENGALURU: As automation seeps further into workflows across industries, India’s largest IT services companies are feeling the pressure, not just on revenue, but also in their standing among the country’s corporate elite.
