NEW DELHI: Last week, Mukesh Ambani hosted Reliance Industries’ 48th annual general meeting. Among many announcements—Jio’s 2026 listing being one—a single statement stood out: “A decade ago, digital services became a new growth engine for Reliance. Now, the opportunity before us with AI is just as large, if not larger."

The remark carries more weight than it appears. In 2016, Ambani’s now-famous keynote reshaped the trajectory of the oil-led $200-billion conglomerate. Today, Reliance’s telecom arm, Jio, has 50 crore users, over a third of India’s population. Affordable mobile data helped fuel UPI adoption and the broader digitization of the Indian economy.

To suggest that AI could be an even bigger opportunity for Jio is, to put it mildly, a bold statement of intent. Yet Ambani appears cautious: he hasn’t made multi-billion-dollar investment announcements in public.

Even as Sundar Pichai and Mark Zuckerberg appeared at the event, neither disclosed sweeping bets on Jio’s AI push. Is this a signal of careful optimism from Ambani?

Interestingly enough, the devil lies in the first ‘pillar’ that Ambani spoke about in his AI investments: a mammoth gigawatt-scale data centre. Reports state that the project is underway. The key question is: Is AI infrastructure the real story, rather than generative AI as popularly conceived?

Where will India’s engineers go?

Jas Bardia, our IT services reporter, wrote about the sweeping shift in hiring strategy among India’s largest mass recruiters.

Driven by sustained demand for tech outsourcing, India’s IT services firms have long been the largest recruiters of engineers in the country. As a result, many of India’s technical institutes—including the IITs and NITs—have historically relied on the sector to employ over 15 lakh engineering graduates each year.

But now, things are shifting. At firms like TCS, Infosys, and their peers, the focus, Jas Bardia writes, is increasingly on specialized expertise rather than sheer hiring numbers. While this may appear to be a corporate strategy, it could have far-reaching implications for India’s colleges: where will all our engineers find employment?

Remember Micromax? They want to make a big bet again

Jatin Grover, our tech and telecom reporter, met Rahul Sharma of Micromax last week.

Sharma didn’t share details on his planned investments or timelines for setting up electronics component manufacturing. What emerged, however, is clear: he’s no longer focused on reviving Micromax as a brand and intends to devote all his energy to manufacturing. Interestingly, this approach contrasts sharply with what Lava told us a few months ago.

In other news: Who wants an iPhone 'Air'?

Last week, Apple finally announced the date for its next big event—likely the launch of the iPhone 17 series.

Rumor has it that, alongside the standard models, Apple will unveil an ‘Air’ variant. This would be the company’s fourth experiment with differentiating its phone lineup: the ‘SE’ was widely seen as an afterthought, the ‘mini’ appealed to a niche audience but had a too-small display, and the ‘Plus’ failed to generate strong demand for its higher price.

Will the ‘Air’ follow in the footsteps of Apple’s MacBook lineup and carve out its own fanbase? All eyes will be on Apple’s streaming page on 9 September to find out.

Transformer by Mint is a weekly newsletter that brings India's most important and interesting technology updates under one umbrella.