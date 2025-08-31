Transformer by Mint | Can Mukesh Ambani pull off a ‘Jio moment’ for AI?
At Reliance’s AGM, Ambani signals a bold AI ambition, while shifts in IT hiring, Micromax’s manufacturing pivot, and Apple’s upcoming iPhone ‘Air’ show how India’s tech landscape is evolving.
NEW DELHI: Last week, Mukesh Ambani hosted Reliance Industries’ 48th annual general meeting. Among many announcements—Jio’s 2026 listing being one—a single statement stood out: “A decade ago, digital services became a new growth engine for Reliance. Now, the opportunity before us with AI is just as large, if not larger."