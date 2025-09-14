Transformer by Mint | Inside Tata’s Dholera chip fab, and the real deal behind Infosys’ $2 billion buyback
From Tata’s chip fab ambitions to Infosys’ cautious investment moves, telecom’s affordability crunch, Apple’s booming demand in India, and AI’s role in global shipping—this week’s tech stories show how innovation and policy shape the future.
NEW DELHI : Tata’s first semiconductor fabrication plant has been making headlines for a while now. However, Tata Electronics, the unlisted subsidiary of India’s largest overall business conglomerate, has remained somewhat tight-lipped. It doesn’t make much noise, barring a partnership here and a keynote by its chief there.