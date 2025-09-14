NEW DELHI : Tata’s first semiconductor fabrication plant has been making headlines for a while now. However, Tata Electronics, the unlisted subsidiary of India’s largest overall business conglomerate, has remained somewhat tight-lipped. It doesn’t make much noise, barring a partnership here and a keynote by its chief there.

This week, we went behind the scenes in Dholera, where construction is rapidly advancing. The directive from all quarters has been to build the project as fast as possible, and not miss a potential deadline of mid-2027 to start selling these chips to businesses. However, there are concerns that Tata’s big hires from Taiwan, Korea, and Japan have flagged—that of potential supply chain disruptions.

Meanwhile, the central government continues to push for the next round of incentives to further boost India’s semiconductor industry. Sources tell Mint that a pitch has been made for an outlay of $20 billion—to draw in big names and bigger projects to the country.

If successful, India may soon produce chips powering appliances like refrigerators—though this won’t necessarily make products cheaper, it would help insulate supply chains from global shocks.

Delving deep into Infosys’ $2 billion buyback

Until last week, the share price of Infosys—India’s second-largest tech services firm—had dropped by over 25% in the past one year. In the past week alone, it recovered 7%.

That makes for a fantastic headline for Infosys, which even got analyst affirmation that as far as the company’s value to shareholders is concerned, it is right at the forefront in terms of maximising returns.

But, is there more than what meets the eye in Infosys’ $2-billion share buyback exercise that it announced last week? Jas Bardia, a Bangalore native who has been tracking India’s IT services firms relentlessly over the past two years, wrote this week that while shareholder returns is great, the move also shows that as far as utilisation of surplus cash is concerned, Infosys isn’t finding viable ways to invest in AI.

It’s a question that speaks to India’s tech industry’s drive for innovation. Is a company pulling back on AI investments because it’s going soft—or because it’s biding its time for a bold move?

Data too cheap? Not quite

Jatin Grover, Mint’s telecom correspondent, wrote last week about the Centre’s regulatory displeasure over Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel discontinuing its least expensive mobile data plan.

The operators, sources told Mint, gave mixed reactions—Airtel cited the use of internal analytics to claim that the plan didn’t have enough takers, while Jio said that it remains available offline. The government’s concern here is that by removing the least expensive data plan, services would become less affordable for those at the bottom of the financial strata.

Is this penance for India being essentially a duopoly of telecom services? Analysts have flagged that the exercise is a move to increase per-user revenue. Jio, to be sure, is also eyeing a public listing by the middle of next year. The full story is here for you to read.

Cold in US, hot in India

We can’t talk about tech news without mentioning Apple’s big event last week. But before we dive in, it’s worth understanding why Apple’s launches attract so much attention.

Apple is the sole consumer technology firm that became the world’s biggest company for a while based on a lean portfolio of gadgets that cost more than double that of market average. Yet, despite the hype, Wall Street hasn’t been kind—its shares have slipped on every event day since the iPhone 11 launched in 2019.

This year, too, was no different.

In the US, Apple shares dipped over 2% on event day—largely as concerns around the lack of AI advancements at Apple continue to remain. But, analysts and retailers are heavily bullish on the new iPhones this festive season in India—a completely different picture in comparison to the US.

Mint’s report highlighted how Apple remains on track to sell over 15 million iPhones this year, and has seven different iPhone models up for sale this festive season. The fact that prices have held steady despite Donald Trump’s trade tariffs gives the brand an extra boost.

If you’re reading this on your old iPhone, and wondering if you should upgrade your device this Diwali, this one’s a must-read for you.

In other news: More Trump trouble, shipping’s AI secret sauce

In the US, a proposed Halting International Relocation of Employment (Hire) Act has sought to drop a 25% tariff on any American company outsourcing work to foreign nations for cheaper labour rates.

Jas Bardia wrote on how the impact would not just be too big for America’s tech majors, but the US may not even have enough people to fill up all the requisite jobs. In turn, it might end up hurting the US more than it does India.

Yet another story from Bardia highlighted the rather fascinating role that shipping giants DHL and AP Moller-Maersk are giving to their India engineering hubs. A sneak-peek into the story: key executives from both the firms tell Mint that in today’s world of tariffs and geopolitical uncertainties, it is the real-time and AI-laden proprietary tech analytics that are helping them move around giant ships and massive cargo loads—keeping the world’s supply chains ticking and preventing global trade from grinding to a halt.

