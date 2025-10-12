Transformer by Mint | Inside TCS’s $6 billion race to catch the AI wave
This week we wrote about TCS’s $6 billion AI push to catch up with Accenture, the quiet war on spam calls, a Jio–T-Mobile tie-up, and why Starlink and Asus are betting on India’s next wave of tech users.
NEW DELHI : You know it’s been a strong week at work when your bureau turns in too many solid stories to fit into one newsletter. Despite that, the story of Tata Consultancy Services announcing an investment of $6 billion to pursue AI clearly became the one we must talk about the loudest—for it could well shape various aspects of India’s tech industry going forward.