Transformer by Mint | Inside TCS’s $6 billion race to catch the AI wave

Clearly, TCS is aware of its risks, and last week, it announced that it will invest $6-7 billion to set-up an adjacent data centre business to try and catch up with AI via infrastructure. Analysts believe that its goal with this announcement is to start roping in clients into its 1 gigawatt data centre business plan—and ramp-up its service integration offering to them eventually. In the long run, it would hope that the plan will revive its mojo to hire again, increase growth rate again, and take on larger peers again.