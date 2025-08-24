A second official raised an even more fundamental question. “Is this any different from satta (gambling), really? Say there’s a cricket match tomorrow, and you decide to use a hundred bucks to ‘select’ the best player in the country in your team. The player has a bad day and gets out for a duck, and you lose all your money. Now tell me two things—what skill did any of this need you to have, and how is this any different from a blind gamble?"