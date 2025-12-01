Transformer by Mint | No WhatsApp without SIMs, no callers without AI
Summary
This week we wrote about India’s SIM-linked crackdown on messaging apps, a privately built PSLV takeoff, AI voices running customer support, Tech Mahindra’s stalled revival, and a flagship phone face-off.
On 28 November, India’s telecom department sent directives to major communication app providers — including WhatsApp, Telegram and even Zoho’s marketing-powered Arattai — ordering them not to allow usage on phones without SIM cards.
