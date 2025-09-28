Transformer by Mint | To H-1B or not to be?
Shouvik Das 7 min read 28 Sept 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
This week we wrote about Trump’s $100k H-1B fee that could upend Indian tech dreams, strain US companies, and shake a decades-old talent pipeline that built Big Tech’s global dominance.
NEW DELHI : This week, Donald Trump shook up the global talent playbook with his crackdown on migrant workforces—sending shockwaves through India, the single-biggest supplier of skilled workers to the US. Think of it this way: the US H1-B visa that powered Big Tech’s rise, put Indians at the helm of trillion-dollar companies, and created icons like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella, is now being priced almost out of reach.
