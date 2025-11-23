From a journey of 13 telcos a decade ago to the survival of just three private and one state-backed operator, this sector has seen it all. And, as satcom comes to the fore and 5G continues to ramp up, there’s more wild goose chase to follow. For Vi, though, there’s the play for survival on the anvil—and Suri and Jatin have scripted this very tale, of what’s at stake if Vi fails.