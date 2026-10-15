Discounts, discounts everywhere, but not a single phone to buy

There are at least 30 emails in my inbox, claiming that this festive season has been the biggest AND baddest of them all. There are, funnily enough, also an equal number of messages stating that there’s not a single gadget worth buying—painting two very different pictures in India, a country that happens to be one of the world’s largest markets for consumer electronics.

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Before all that, a step back. You must rightfully ask: what’s all this hoopla about with this ‘festive’ season? Do people still wait until Diwali to buy the gadget they want?

Turns out, yes they do. The first three days that mark the beginning of Navratri/Durga Puja/various other festivals across myriad Indian communities are usually the ones that Amazon and Flipkart target to host their biggest sales each year.

If you look at the numbers, the logistics are mind-blowing. Amazon claimed that 440 million customers visited its website this year. Flipkart, which statistically claims a larger market share in the Indian e-commerce market over Amazon, said it had 287 million. Assuming these are different users, taken together, that’s nearly half of India.

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Of course, that’s not quite the accurate representation. However, the festive sale in India has always been one of a kind. So far, it has been a melting pot of deals and discounts that would never be offered throughout the year, for they just would not be needed. Brands would use this time to fully sell out older stocks, while inventory managers would look at stocks and convey product strategies to marketing divisions of phone-makers around the world—any inventory stock above nine to 12 weeks spelt alarm, while shorter inventory cycles with retailers meant a fast-moving market.

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This year, the problem began at a rather fundamental level: there’s no reason for this inventory to move.

Take the iPhone 16, for example. In September 2024, Apple launched its iPhone 16 in India, at ₹79,900. This year, over two years after launch, the base iPhone 16 model was being sold at a ‘sale’ at around ₹67,000.

The ones promoting brands and platforms had their defences ready—since Apple had pushed their MSRP upward in the current market, the new discounted price made sense for a ‘new’ iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 on Amazon

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The real question here, though, was—what will you do, as a buyer?

If your goal was to buy an iPhone, the unfortunate reality of today’s electronics market in India is that there are very few options for you as a buyer to get an iPhone at under ₹50,000—including even the second-hand market. Gone, thus, are the days when phones were affordable.

Keep climbing down the value chain, and the story is equally of imbalance. Today, if you want a usable 5G smartphone at ₹15,000 or less, your options are scarce. Tarun Pathak, who heads research at Counterpoint in India, told me the “best performers” in this festive sale were Madhav Sheth’s AI+ and Mivi—a small wearable seller that has ventured into smartphones in the past couple of months. The reason: these two brands are the only ones willing to sell phones at prices that the likes of Vivo, Samsung and Xiaomi have completely abandoned.

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In the latest big-bash sale, nothing much changed. Prices remained mostly stagnant, and there were no real discounts. A senior supply chain specialist at a top global electronics firm told us that discounts are not even feasible. “How will a company offer discounts, at a time when a sizeable part of its manufacturing cost has increased exponentially?”

While this predicament is not wrong, what’s damaging is that India’s smartphone market has stagnated and slowed steadily since the pandemic. That, too, wouldn’t have been a big deal, had it not been for India’s over-reliance on smartphones: this industry alone is responsible for at least 40% of India’s consumer electronics revenue, and has been the mainstay of India’s rise as an electronics manufacturing (read: assembly) destination.

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Everything, ranging from export revenue to localisation of supply chain, have been supercharged by the humble smartphone—a commodity under immense pressure today. Now, driven by cost pressures, not even the once-a-year festive sale can find a way to push it.

Is this the start of the new normal? Or, as many an Apple loyalist may have you believe, would the advent of a certain iPhone Duo give it a breath of fresh air? More on that next week.

UNBOXED | No longer westward bound Last week brought with it a rather aggressive diplomatic stance from the US, and a chuckle from certain quarters with disapproving frowns that said: “This was a long time coming.”

The US, for long a beacon of dreams of prosperity for many families from India, may no longer be so—some of the top employers of Indian talent in the US will no longer be able to issue a ‘green card’ for families moving to the nation.

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Indian IT's PERM Count

The news brought conjecture: Is this the end of the American Dream for Indians? Mint’s Varun Sood and Jas Bardia sifted 17 years of data on US immigration and India’s tech companies. The result: Indian IT’s Big Five accounted for less than 4% of granted US immigration certificates since 2008. On an even more telling note: Over the past 10 years, Indian IT’s share of immigration certificates fell from 10% to less than 1%. This, make no mistake, is data from the United States Department of Labor.

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This begs the question: were Indian IT firms really misusing US immigration laws, as has been claimed? At least as far as Mint’s data investigation goes, not quite.

Transformer by Mint is a weekly newsletter that brings India’s most important and interesting technology updates under one umbrella.

About the Author Shouvik Das Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's...Read More ✕ Shouvik Das Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.



Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.



Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.



Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.