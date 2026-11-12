The Jensen Huang debacle: when personal scandal meets geopolitical risk

The Nvidia story has always been an intriguing one. For years, it was mostly the nerds and geeks who even knew the company existed. Every year, Nvidia would launch new graphics cards that quickly became the talk of the gaming town. Developers would argue over whether the shadows in this year’s Crysis looked less realistic than last year’s God of War, Nvidia made a few decent bucks, and we all went to sleep happy.
One would presume that at some point, somewhere between all the extreme security measures and high-level national security meetings, Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s founder, might just miss the simplicity of that bygone era.
This week has been tumultuous for Jensen, who, by most Silicon Valley insider accounts, is hardly viewed as a villain. The black leather jacket-clad CEO is widely seen as a genuine innovator who happens to be in the right place at the right time. The products he builds have truly taken over the world, and nobody can simply swap Nvidia out of their stack and think: “Good riddance.”
That, by its very definition, is perhaps lesson number one to keep in mind during turbulent times for the world’s most valuable company (now second, after Apple).
Is this the beginning of the end, then? This time, it doesn’t quite feel like it.
The context around Jensen and Nvidia’s origins is crucial to understanding why the current strife will likely play out differently for the company. From Bill Gates to Larry Ellison, almost every top tech titan has faced serious allegations at some point, ranging from personal misconduct to questionable business practices.
For Jensen, however, the story is a little different. Joint reporting by The New York Times and Reuters alleges that Huang was courted by a certain Alice Huang—a China-based finance executive linked to several suspiciously timed deals—who apparently wanted more than just his surname in common.
What appears to have hurt Jensen’s prospects (and Nvidia's share price) is that the company operates as more of a one-man show than is ideal—a vulnerability amplified by growing chatter that AI might be an impending bubble. His ill-timed admission of marital infidelity hasn't helped matters either, especially given that the alleged Chinese operative shares his last name.
Whether any of this will leave a lasting mark remains to be seen. But the bottom line is that just three days after the news first broke, Nvidia already appears to be steadying itself.
Reports cite US President Donald Trump as saying he has personally spoken with Jensen, who is reportedly “in good shape”. Over the past week, Jensen returned to work at the company’s Santa Clara headquarters, and even offered a brief apology for his personal affairs.
The mood, though, is noticeably free of outrage. For the most part, public commentary has remained firmly behind Nvidia. Brokerages haven't suddenly turned bearish overnight, and reports of conversations with long-time Nvidia executives suggest the mood at HQ is mostly one of sadness among those who have long idolised Jensen as a leader.
In India, Mint’s conversations with company insiders revealed a similar sentiment—despite the share price hit, most remain confident that Nvidia will sail through.
That sort of resilience is rare.
Much, though, will depend on where the investigations lead. Nvidia’s board of directors has launched its own internal inquiry, while the US government is equally keen to establish the full scope of what happened. Once these investigations reach their conclusions, we should have a clearer picture of what Jensen’s future looks like.
What is irreversible, though, is that for many, Jensen Huang’s untarnished, "I’m-just-a-geek" image has been replaced by the usual expectations attached to tech titans. Too much time at the top, as they say, can get lonely and uncharted.
So, what should you make of the current Nvidia debacle? To be honest, not much right now.
For what it’s worth, if Jensen Huang is cleared of these espionage claims, there will almost certainly be a path forward for an executive who single-handedly leads a $5-trillion enterprise. That’s just how the corporate world works. If the government finds him guilty, though... that’s an entirely different story.
For now, Nvidia stands at a crossroads of momentary stock losses, a tarnished executive image, and an ordeal unlike anything the company has ever faced. As it grows bigger, the targets on its back will only multiply. The ultimate question is: can Jensen hold the fort?
UNBOXED | Do India’s rocket bets hold any substance?
This week, we wrote about why India’s space program still makes complete sense, even at a time when Elon Musk claims SpaceX will bring satellite launch costs down to under $1,000 per kg.
The rationale for supporting India’s space ambition is straightforward: while Musk has gone for the jugular to make SpaceX the world’s cheapest heavy-lift option, India’s focus on small rockets offers a nimble, responsive alternative.
The arguments for this approach are plentiful. For one, India’s small rockets are quite literally small—they max out at payloads of around 500 kilograms. In most cases, that means launching just one, maybe two satellites at a time. SpaceX’s Starship, meanwhile, can carry up to 100,000 kilograms. But the real question is: do you really need a 100,000-kilogram payload capacity every single time?
The short answer: not quite. India can cater to specific niche needs, and if we can scale these small rockets to weekly launch schedules, they will prove invaluable in the long run. Strategically? Absolutely—especially as several bilateral defence and technology agreements now feature space partnerships with India.