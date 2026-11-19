Did you never invest in US tech stocks?” a young friend, all of 23 and fresh into the world of investment banking, asked recently.

The question’s not invalid. Over the past decade or so, technology has made the world wealthier than ever. A very close friend who recently got promoted to a mid-senior managerial role at a top Big Tech firm whimsically mused that not a single member of his family had ever breached the ₹1-crore salary threshold before him.

He wasn’t wrong—for most in India, this kind of salary was unimaginable for the most part, beyond the very limited few.

That’s not the only example. Over the years, skills in understanding how the black-box that is social media has turned mid-career corporate executives into entrepreneurs running financially successful digital marketing startups, whose services are sought with zeal by almost every industry—from restaurants trying to break into Asia’s Top 50 to niche, homegrown fashion boutiques.

It was all going well for the most part. As tech made more money, people bought more gadgets. Businesses migrated decades’ worth of data to the cloud, making tech even more money. As money bloomed, so did discretionary spending, bringing to India a boom in international leisure travel, experimental ventures, and, for the ambitious few, the desire to invest in these firms and earn a slice of tech’s prosperity.

And then, things changed. Today, brands selling gadgets are reaching saturation, and the world is in dire need of an innovation breakthrough to unlock the next wave of consumerism. Foldables? For the most part, those account for less than a percentage point of annual smartphone sales, and an even smaller fraction of annual electronics sales, in India.

The metaverse and augmented reality promised to be it, sometime around 2021. This never truly worked out—soon enough, most realised that the kind of sleek glasses that science fiction has shown us for years is just not ready for the real world. Apple Inc.’s impressive but rather bulky Vision Pro headset was proof—you really can’t wear it around all day, and even if you could, there’s nothing really that it (or any other AR headset) did to compel you to buy one.

Among enterprises, while cloud transformation was (and still is) vital, the advent of Generative AI in 2022 meant that, for Big Tech, many billions have been poured into chasing a moonshot idea of AI systems that could think in unstructured ways. As we started getting closer to it publicly, the brakes have been hit, plunging the world into mindless peril over the risks of computers that no longer do human bidding—an act entirely of human doing.

But Big Tech must recover this sum, so they are now bent over double pushing their cloud clients into buying AI. Clients, meanwhile, are wary, so they don’t want to loosen their purse strings, especially in a world where safe havens of commerce, such as West Asia, are plunged into a war that is apparently going nowhere.

In between all of this lies social media. For the most part, the consensus is that being an influencer today is more difficult than learning to code and building an app that tracks the movement of stars and satellites visible in the night sky. Social media platforms are no longer incentivising creators blindly, and have become far more strategic and even more opaque in how their platforms operate.

The digital media economy, on top of that, is plagued by fake news. With Gen AI, the boundaries of what is fake and what is real are blurred to such an extent that public faith in content is dwindling by the minute.

Was the tech slide coming for a long time? Were we too blind to its upside? For now, that is what it seems like. Today, everything is contingent on other industry succeeding. Big Tech will make money only if clients buy AI, which will happen only if there is a reliable way to establish that AI will not go rogue—safeguards that are increasingly difficult to establish.

Big Tech’s prosperity could also unlock the next wave of research and development spending on the next big bet for consumer gadgets. The term “ambient computing’—an idea that screens and information will float all around you, in front of your eyes and within your ears without needing a specific hard-bound gadget—has been bandied around. For ambient computing to succeed, the world needs an abundance of angstrom-size chips (or on-cloud quantum computing, maybe?).

For this to succeed, the world is contingent upon and constrained by chipmaking factories and their capacities, which today are so constrained that a laptop that cost us just ₹40,000 a year ago is today retailing at ₹80,000, and not in unauthorised black markets.

Success in establishing ambient computing could also bring the digital marketing and creator economy back to life, which today are all competing for three seconds of user attention on a six-inch piece of glass.

The world of tech, as it stands, has gone wrong, for we’ve all crammed way too much into a room that’s way too small, and that too with many perils and warning signs that were ignored for long.

Emblematic of all this is what went down with Nvidia’s founder and now, unbelievably, the former CEO Jensen Huang. From espionage to personal affairs, over a trillion dollars were put to the test over a week.

There’s enough anti-incumbency sentiment around tech to believe that the industry is crashing. While that, too, may be overinflated, there’s no denying that tech is no longer what it once was.

The question is: where lies the reset button to bring it all back in order?

UNBOXED | Fewer flights, more doom

View full Image View full Image Is the aviation sector too going through a tough phase just like technology? In India, definitely. ( Unsplash )

Keeping in line with all the doom and gloom around technology this week, Mint’s Abhishek Law, reported on 18 November that India’s aviation sector struggled through the all-important November, a month that is crucial as holiday cheer and festive spirit buoy people to travel.

The rising fuel prices coupled with slow demand due to economic uncertainty have combined to dip India’s aviation market in November by as much as 6%—a serious figure, by all measures.

Is aviation, too, going through a tough phase just like tech? In India, definitely.

SpiceJet, the remaining third airline after IndiGo and Air India, is crashing by the minute. Even though India is one of the world’s largest aviation economies, there’s a lot that’s up in the air, from airport slots to international airlines vying for a bigger place.