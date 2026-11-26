“Someone who made something out of nothing, Seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.”

The excerpt above is from the ‘about me’ section of the LinkedIn profile of Byju Raveendran, founder of what was once not just India’s largest startup by valuation, but also the world’s largest edtech startup.

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In 2022, before insolvency proceedings began and Byju's (Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.) started its descent, Raveendran’s eponymous startup was the poster child of success. On the streets, you could see almost one in every three children carrying a backpack bearing the startup’s branding. The company had a real pitch, with genuine merit: affordable, high-quality education for all, beyond the confines of formal schooling.

Yet, over the past four years, Raveendran has all but disappeared from public view, after seemingly collecting almost every corporate accolade imaginable. Someone recently questioned whether Raveendran had “done a Vijay Mallya”—a term colloquially used in corporate circles for founders who leave their home country for another geography after facing legal and financial action from law enforcement agencies.

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Byju's collapsed, and from an 11-digit valuation, is today worth virtually nothing.

Is there, in some way, a lesson here for Nvidia? After an 11-day hiatus, its founder Jensen Huang was briskly ushered back into the spotlight—by none other than Donald Trump.

The answer is most likely yes. After a near-30% jump in share price and valuation in immediate reaction to Huang’s return, Nvidia Corp. has since surrendered at least half of those gains, as investors and analysts began to unravel the complexity of the situation.

But why is it so difficult to assess Huang and his dealings at Nvidia? The short answer is the extraordinary amount of economic value tied to one man and the company he, to his credit, has helmed for more than three decades.

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Earlier this year, Huang said Nvidia sold more than 6 million GPUs over the 2025 calendar year. The company, which follows a February-to-January financial year, closed FY26 with nearly $216 billion in revenue. It employed just over 42,000 people across 38 countries as of February this year. That is its direct economic footprint.

Its influence, however, extends much further. Nvidia accounts for nearly 80% of global AI chip demand. Trendforce data from 1 June this year underscored the company's importance to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., accounting for a fifth of the chipmaker's revenue. TSMC, in turn, accounts for more than half of the world's chip fabrication needs. Reports from South Korea earlier this month also point to Nvidia driving more than half of global high-bandwidth memory revenue.

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Taken together, the TSMC and HBM linkages represent an estimated $65 billion in annual revenue associated with Nvidia alone.

Then come the investment commitments. In India, the availability of relatively inexpensive land, a comparatively stable geopolitical environment and the potential to ramp up energy supplies have attracted investment firms and large technology companies, which have committed more than $250 billion to building data centres. At the heart of much of this infrastructure are Nvidia's chips, both old and new.

An analysis of New Delhi's India AI Mission shows that more than 80% of the 18,000 GPUs documented for proposed procurement under its first tranche were Nvidia chips. This underscores how heavily India's emerging data centre ecosystem could depend on the company.

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Nvidia stock price.

These figures capture Nvidia's direct business and supply-chain influence. Factor in indirect employment and the wider economic impact, and some analysts estimate that the company's net economic footprint could approach $1 trillion—equivalent to a quarter of India's economy. That is an extraordinary amount of economic value linked to a single company.

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At its helm sits a man increasingly seen as too important to be removed. This is particularly striking at a time when questions of espionage involving a country that has yet to offer conclusive answers have prompted what Nvidia's board of directors earlier this month described as an “investigation”.

The question, therefore, is whether the world is placing too much economic value and power in the hands of one individual. The answer is yes, perhaps. But there is also no denying that Huang's importance to Nvidia is immense. The company has no clearly identified executive successor to Huang, while, as with companies such as Meta Platforms Inc., the founder's influence over the board and the company's direction is considerable. Huang, for his part, owns 3.5% of Nvidia.

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The lesson from Huang's month under the spotlight, therefore, is that good corporate governance and succession planning are essential, even for companies whose founders appear indispensable. The interests of the company, its shareholders and the wider ecosystem it supports cannot be allowed to rest entirely on one individual. Otherwise, the economic and shareholder value built over decades could be put at risk with startling speed.

Before we leave with that thought, it is worth noting that while invoking memories of Elizabeth Holmes's Theranos would be unfair to Huang and Nvidia, the near-cult-like following of the man in the black leather jacket may now invite a fair share of sceptical eyebrows, wherever the company goes from here. For the world's sake, it had better be upwards.

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Bonus: Is it time for a Netflix special on Tata Sons? By now, the tussle over control of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., its relationship with the philanthropic entities within Tata Trusts, and the future of India's oldest and largest conglomerate by revenue has evolved into nothing short of a movie.

SP Group Chairman Shapoor Mistry (left) and Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata.

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This week, my colleagues Varun Sood and Satish John unearthed an investigation into the push to list Tata Sons. The revelation: the Shapoorji Pallonji Group—an old industrial conglomerate that holds 18.4% of Tata Sons—wrote to the prime minister’s office to lobby for a public listing of the group holding company. The reason: a listing could allow the SP Group to sell at least part of its stake in Tata Sons and repay some of its debt of more than ₹36,000 crore ($3.9 billion).

As the drama unfolds, the future of both Tata Sons and the SP Group remains uncertain. Tata Sons' next board meeting is expected to take place on 30 November and could have significant implications for the group's corporate future.

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Until then, the jury is out on whether it is time for a showreel capturing the turbulence and a narrative worthy of the ages at a legendary global business house.

About the Author Shouvik Das Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's...Read More ✕ Shouvik Das Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.



Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.



Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.



Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.