When would it ever be ‘right’ to spend ₹5 lakh on a phone?

Love it or hate it, you cannot ignore Apple's ability to generate hype around a product. The iPhone Duo is the ultimate litmus test for this, and after ample memes about it, almost everyone I’ve met in the 10-odd days I’ve had the phone has asked at least one question: is it really worth it?
To answer this question, it’s important to understand a core philosophy that Steve Jobs once institutionalized.
Way back in the 1980s, Apple built itself on a core philosophy while building personal computers—their products were meant to just work. A memorable snippet from his biography by Walter Isaacson highlighted how Jobs didn’t want his devices to be tinkered with and mutilated by tentative screwdrivers. This, in turn, led the establishment of a design-led product movement that Apple has since embodied.