Trump’s ‘moderate shooting’ ceasefire and other signs of a fracturing world

There was at least one furious, expletive-laden exchange between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while some noteworthy visitors came calling closer to home.
But first: what do you understand by the term "ceasefire"?
Merriam-Webster's online dictionary defines it as "a military order to cease firing" or "a suspension of active hostilities." The Cambridge Dictionary describes it as "an agreement, usually between two armies, to stop fighting in order to allow discussions about peace."
Trump's definition is—well—different.
When asked by a journalist to define a ceasefire, Trump replied: “Pretty much the way it is. It's a different part of the world (the Middle East/West Asia), you know. I'd say in that part of the world, a ceasefire is when you're shooting in a more moderate manner.”