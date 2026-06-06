Trump’s ‘moderate shooting’ ceasefire and other signs of a fracturing world

Christopher Smart, a columnist, former trade adviser and Treasury official in the Obama administration, summed it up this way in the New York Times: “With every passing day, the world is learning to live without the Gulf's seaborne exports. Just as the Covid-19 pandemic and President Trump's tariffs forced a significant rewiring of global supply chains, the Strait's closure has prompted a similar adjustment. You might be part of it. When gas prices rise rapidly, people start to limit their driving... Like a stream that finds its way around a fallen log, markets locate new supplies when the old ones are suddenly cut off.”