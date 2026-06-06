Trump’s ‘moderate shooting’ ceasefire and other signs of a fracturing world

There was at least one furious, expletive-laden exchange between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while some noteworthy visitors came calling closer to home.
There was at least one furious, expletive-laden exchange between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while some noteworthy visitors came calling closer to home.
But first: what do you understand by the term "ceasefire"?
But first: what do you understand by the term "ceasefire"?
Merriam-Webster's online dictionary defines it as "a military order to cease firing" or "a suspension of active hostilities." The Cambridge Dictionary describes it as "an agreement, usually between two armies, to stop fighting in order to allow discussions about peace."
Trump's definition is—well—different.
When asked by a journalist to define a ceasefire, Trump replied: “Pretty much the way it is. It's a different part of the world (the Middle East/West Asia), you know. I'd say in that part of the world, a ceasefire is when you're shooting in a more moderate manner.”
As we speak, "ceasefire" in West Asia—by any definition—appears to be crumbling. People like you and me would simply call it a return to war, or another descent into chaos.
Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency on Saturday quoted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as saying it had attacked “enemy bases in the region” with “aerospace missiles.” Earlier, the US military said Iran fired seven missiles at Gulf neighbours Kuwait and Bahrain, though none reached their targets. The US had also said its forces shot down four Iranian drones launched towards the Strait of Hormuz and struck “Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites” on Qeshm Island and Goruk on Iran's southern coast, according to Al Jazeera.
Earlier in the week, an Indian national was killed in a strike on Kuwait's international airport. The cause was initially thought to be an Iranian drone attack, but the IRGC blamed a US interceptor missile, while Washington accused Tehran of being behind the strike. Talk about competing narratives, disinformation and the fog of war.
The New York Times also reported that Trump had toughened the terms of a potential deal to end the Iran war. The move reportedly stemmed from concerns that an earlier draft contained provisions that would have unfrozen funds for Iran. There is also speculation that Trump wants to meet Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. If that happens, it would rival only perhaps Trump's meeting with Kim Jong-un during his first term.
Trump, meanwhile, had a heated exchange with his friend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel's continuing military operations in Lebanon. This came after Iran said it was suspending exchanges with the US until Israeli attacks on Lebanon stopped.
The exchange was first reported by Axios and later confirmed by Trump himself in comments carried by Reuters. In the interview, Trump acknowledged calling Netanyahu "crazy." The Axios report, quoting a US official, was considerably more explicit. Out of respect for sensibilities, I have edited out the more offensive language and retained only this sample of how the conversation allegedly unfolded:
“You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”
Friends and Oil
Meanwhile, what of the rest of the world?
Christopher Smart, a columnist, former trade adviser and Treasury official in the Obama administration, summed it up this way in the New York Times: “With every passing day, the world is learning to live without the Gulf's seaborne exports. Just as the Covid-19 pandemic and President Trump's tariffs forced a significant rewiring of global supply chains, the Strait's closure has prompted a similar adjustment. You might be part of it. When gas prices rise rapidly, people start to limit their driving... Like a stream that finds its way around a fallen log, markets locate new supplies when the old ones are suddenly cut off.”
An astute observation, though one that perhaps understates the pain and disruption behind such adjustments.
India, which imports 88% of its crude oil requirements, is meanwhile searching for new sources of supply. In that context, the visit this week by acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez was significant. Energy cooperation featured prominently on the agenda, with extensive discussions on the subject.
The real question, however, is how free the Venezuelan government is to make its own choices on matters such as crude sales. Make no mistake: it is the US that is setting the parameters. Rodriguez met Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India and envoy to Central Asia, during her 3-7 June visit.
This week also saw Trump once again describe Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "great friend." That phrase increasingly sounds like a warning.
A US trade team was in India to negotiate the India-US trade deal and, according to Ambassador Gor, 99% of the agreement has been wrapped up. So what is holding up the remaining 1%?
Complicating matters further, news emerged during the visit that India, along with 59 other countries, could face an additional 12.5% tariff for allegedly failing to “impose and effectively enforce” prohibitions on imports produced using forced labour.
Really?
What exactly are the trade talks about then? Should we simply be calling them off?
The Nepal Front
Besides Rodriguez, another visitor was Rabi Lamichhane, chairperson of Nepal's ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). Technically, he was a guest of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Yet the welcome he received on arrival rivalled that accorded to a head of state or government.
His highly publicised meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Nithin Nabin surprised many observers in both India and Nepal.
The red-carpet reception comes amid renewed tensions over the Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulek border dispute. Nepalese Prime Minister Balen Shah also stirred controversy when he said Nepal was occupying Indian territory just as India was occupying Nepalese territory. He further said Nepal had sought assistance from the UK and China in resolving the dispute.
India promptly responded that there was no scope for third-party involvement in India-Nepal border issues.
Shah has also imposed customs duties on imported Indian goods valued at more than 100 Nepalese rupees.
India's strategy appears to be to engage key leaders within the RSP so that its perspectives are understood and considered by the Nepalese public. New Delhi already maintains links with the Nepali Congress and working ties with the Maoists. The RSP, however, is a relatively new force in Nepal's political landscape.
The party swept to prominence following the September 2025 Gen-Z uprising. Prime Minister Shah, a former rapper, Bengaluru-trained engineer and former mayor of Kathmandu, won office earlier this year as an outsider challenging Nepal's traditional political establishment.
That makes Lamichhane's "get-to-know-you" visit particularly important.
The RSP leader's trip is expected to be followed by a visit from Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal. With an open 1,751-km border, India needs stability on the Nepal front, especially given its continuing border challenges with Pakistan and China.