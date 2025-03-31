Vijay L. Bhabwani's Ticker: Bulls display guarded optimism

I have been advocating procyclicality (when financial asset prices move in unison with economic outlook) for calendar 2025. I have also been warning you about the rising cost of funds as advocated by Dick Stoken in his three best-selling books written in the 1980s and 1990s. These are the benchmarks for the cost of funds and its impact on financial markets. Banking and financial sector stocks will remain in the limelight due to various reasons. Firstly, they command a weightage of ~34% in the Nifty-50. That is the single highest weightage enjoyed by any sector in the index. It is also higher than the next three sectors combined. Secondly, the RBI’s (Reserve Bank of India) MPC (monetary policy committee) will announce its interest rate decision on 9 April, 2025.