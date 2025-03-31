Vijay L. Bhabwani's Ticker: Bulls display guarded optimism

Dear reader,
Last week, I wrote about the possibility of higher volatility due to the expiry of the March derivatives series. I also put forth my hypothesis that institutional players would be a dominant reason for markets to witness stability and/or upthrust. Both these hypotheses were validated by the markets. Headline indices gained and public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks saw a rise in trader participation along advocated lines. Now that the usual year-end pull-push effect is done and dusted, the process of price discovery can begin.
I have been advocating procyclicality (when financial asset prices move in unison with economic outlook) for calendar 2025. I have also been warning you about the rising cost of funds as advocated by Dick Stoken in his three best-selling books written in the 1980s and 1990s. These are the benchmarks for the cost of funds and its impact on financial markets. Banking and financial sector stocks will remain in the limelight due to various reasons. Firstly, they command a weightage of ~34% in the Nifty-50. That is the single highest weightage enjoyed by any sector in the index. It is also higher than the next three sectors combined. Secondly, the RBI’s (Reserve Bank of India) MPC (monetary policy committee) will announce its interest rate decision on 9 April, 2025.
Price activity on leading banking counters coupled with Indian 10-year sovereign bond yields seem to indicate high optimism over a rate cut. That is what has led the markets and particularly the banking and financial sector stocks higher last week. Besides, no rally in the markets is possible without pushing banking stock prices higher. So, institutional players bought banking stocks last week. The process of real price discovery will begin now.
This week, I expect the action to remain focused on public sector units, particularly banks. This is due to the expectations of an RBI rate cut. Other sectors will be defence, logistics, power and energy. Markets are likely to stay on the edge, as Donald Trump’s 2 April date for reciprocal tariff approaches. Should an amicable announcement be heard, markets may rally, failing which further downsides can occur. Market data and internals suggest caution in the retail traders’ camp. While it could be attributed to the financial year end, we need higher participation if a sustainable rally is to occur.
In the commodities space, bullion is trading as per expectations. My view that my readers should sit tight on physical bullion investments, and look beyond 2025 remains unchanged. The higher the VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity) in paper assets, the more bullish bullion will be over the coming quarters. Industrial commodities like energy and metals may have limited upsides, but higher levels are encountering resistance.
Fixed-income investors should keep the powder dry as the real cost of funds is likely to stay elevated in spite of headline cuts in coupon rates. Note how select banks and private sector debt paper is still offering above-average yields on medium/long-term debt. This is a cheque writers’ debt market.
Trade cautiously as markets are nervous. Maintain tail risk (Hacienda) hedges.
A tutorial video on tail risk (Hacienda) hedges is here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AunGqXHBfk
Rear View Mirror
Let us assess what happened last week, so we can guesstimate what to expect in the coming week.
The rally was led by banking and financial sector while the broader Nifty brought up the rear. The rally was more due to short-covering rather than fresh buying, as you will read further. Weakness in the US dollar index (DXY) triggered safe-haven buying in bullion. Oil and gas ran into selling at higher levels as per my expectations.
The rupee gained further ground versus the dollar$. Indian 10-year bond yield fell ahead of the MPC meeting. NSE market capitalization rose mildly, indicating some buying interest. Follow-up buying will be needed to maintain the upward momentum.
Market-wide position limits fell routinely after expiry and the US markets fell. That provided headwinds to our markets.
Retail Risk Appetite
I use a simple yet highly accurate yardstick for measuring the conviction levels of retail traders – where are they deploying money. I measure what percentage of the turnover was contributed by the lower and higher risk instruments.
If they trade more of futures which require sizable capital, their risk appetite is higher. Within the futures space, index futures are less volatile compared to stock futures. A higher footprint in stock futures shows higher aggression levels. Ditto for stock and index options.
Last week, this is what their footprint looked like (the numbers are average of all trading days of the week) –
The turnover contribution by high-risk, high-volatility futures segment rose. This is also because of expiry, which triggers squaring-up of expiring contracts and fresh trades in the next month’s series. However, that is also a sign of risk appetite as continued presence of traders implies interest in the markets.
Turnover contribution fell in the lower-risk options segment which tells us traders were shying away from rolling over their options trades.
Matryoshka Analysis
Let us peel layer after layer of statistical data to arrive at the core message of the markets.
The first chart I share is the NSE advance-decline ratio. After the price itself, this indicator is the fastest (leading) indicator of which way winds are blowing. This simple yet accurate indicator computes the ratio of number of rising stocks compared to falling stocks. As long as gaining stocks outnumber the losers, bulls are dominant. This metric is a gauge of the risk appetite of ‘one marshmallow’ traders. These are pure intraday traders.
The Nifty gained slight ground last week. Advance-decline ratio fell sharply to 0.74 (prior week 2.47), which shows 74 gaining stocks compared to 100 losing stocks last week. Staying above the 1.0 level is crucial for bulls to remain in charge of the sentiments. Watch this ratio keenly on your terminal screens keenly this week.
A tutorial video on the Marshmallow theory in trading is here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFNKvtsCwFY
The second chart I share is the marketwide position limits (MWPL). This measures the amount of exposure utilized by traders in the derivatives space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric is a gauge of the risk appetite of ‘two marshmallow’ traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session/s.
The MWPL reading shows a continued decline to lower levels after monthly expiry. That tells me optimism remains in place but is calibrated. Cheque writers are holding back big-ticket commitments as volatility was elevated.
If MWPL picks up in the coming weeks, it would indicate rising confidence levels.
A dedicated tutorial video on how to interpret MWPL data in more ways than one is available here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2qbGuk7qrI
The third chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘impetus.’ It measures the force in any price move.
The impetus readings for both indices have risen significantly with rallies in prices. The fact that MWPL has not risen much and it was an expiry week, we can deduce that the bias was towards short-covering.
Empirical evidence too suggests that expiries witness higher short-covering as compared to rollover of shorts. That the impetus readings are at multi-quarter highs tell us that these levels are not sustainable for long.
Watch the follow-up buying action this week.
The final chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘LWTD.’ It computes lift, weight, thrust and drag encountered by any security. These are four forces that any powered aircraft faces during flight; so, applying it to traded securities helps a trader estimate prevalent sentiments.
In tandem with the Nifty-50 itself, the LWTD reading too fell, and that tells me fresh buying support may be limited. Short-covering can continue and that may even cushion declines. But it takes aggressive fresh buying to propel markets to new highs.
A tutorial video on interpreting the LWTD indicator is here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yag076z1ADk
Nifty's Verdict
Last week, I suggested two levels to watch out for -- 23,200 as a primary hurdle and the 23,800 as the secondary hurdle. Note how the index fell from the 23,800 vicinity which validates this level as the immediate trend determining threshold. Once this level is overcome, expect bulls to tighten their grip on the markets.
The price is above its month-long moving average, which itself is sloping upwards. That instils hope in the absolute near term. However, the condition of defending the 23,200 levels on declines remains in place.
Keep watching the Bank Nifty keenly, even if you are a pure Nifty trader. That is because ~34% weightage in the Nifty is enjoyed by banking and financial stocks.
Your Call to Action
Watch the 23,200 level as a near-term support. Staying above this level strengthens bulls.
Last week, I estimated ranges between 52,175 – 49,025 and 23,950 – 22,750 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty respectively. Both indices traded within the specified levels.
This week, I estimate ranges between 53,175 – 49,950 and 24,150 – 22,875 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty respectively.
Trade with strict stop losses. Avoid trading counters with spreads wider than eight ticks.
Have a profitable week.
Vijay L Bhambwani
Vijay is the CEO of www.Bsplindia.com a proprietary trading firm. He tweets at @vijaybhambwani