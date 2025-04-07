newsletters
Vijay L. Bhabwani's Ticker: Dice Appears Loaded Against Bulls
Vijay L. Bhambwani 8 min read 07 Apr 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryNifty faces critical support at 23,200; failure to hold may trigger further market declines. The upcoming RBI rate decision is crucial. Traders are advised to trade cautiously with stop losses in place as market volatility increases, influenced by global sentiments and local dynamics.
