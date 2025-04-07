Vijay L. Bhabwani's Ticker: Dice Appears Loaded Against Bulls

Last week, I wrote that bulls were exhibiting guarded optimism as market data showed below-average buying conviction. Do remember that I had pointed out the March magic factor. Institutional buying is usually seen as the financial year draws to an end. Once March is done and dusted, buying momentum ceases in the near term. Prices tend to come off their recent upthrusts, till fresh buying impetus occurs. This time, things are more than a little different. We have US president Donald Trump to thank.

The selloff gained momentum worldwide, as business leaders braced for a global downer. Stock markets reflected these weak sentiments by marking down stock prices. From the point of view of a trader, this decline brings significant challenges. After having incurred cost of carry (rollover costs) recently, which raises the average buying price of a bull, a fall means paying margin calls (mark-to-market) immediately. If the selloff gains momentum, there is a real threat perception of exchange imposed ad-hoc and extreme loss margins (ELM). That could result in some retail weak-handed traders being compelled to surrender their long positions. As long as this margin call-induced selling is restricted to a small number, a bigger crowded exit may be avoided. But traders’ nerves will likely remain stretched, and nervousness will show up as lower traded volumes this week.

The RBI monetary policy committee will announce its decision on interest rates on 9 April. That may impact prices temporarily. The RBI is trying hard to ease the liquidity crunch in the banking segment with frequent liquidity infusions via open market operations(OMO). As I mentioned last week, bankers are anticipating a rate cut. The Indian 10–year benchmark yields fell to multi-year lows as rate cut expectations gained momentum. Last week, I noticed an interesting phenomenon. Banking stocks were relative outperformers and rose even when broader markets were in a free fall. That strength ended on Friday in the latter half of the session.

If the RBI delivers a rate cut, banking stocks will hold their own. Failing which, unwinding can drag prices sharply lower. I have repeatedly pointed out the importance of banking and finance stocks in the markets due to their approximately 34% weightage in the Nifty 50. If banking stocks, which are the last bastion of strength fall, I expect bulls to feel the heat. Wednesday will be the make-or-break session of sorts.

Where trading action is concerned, public sector undertakings will continue to hog the limelight. Banking stocks, even more so. Other segments to see trader activity will be power and energy due to falling energy commodity prices. I have advocated that the energy commodity markets are well-supplied and rallies were temporary. This is validated by the Opec going ahead with output hikes inspite of falling prices. Industrial metals witnessed sharp selling finally. Note how it occurred after month -end short-covering was done and dusted in the prior week. That means metal and mining companies will see their stock prices suffering from resistance on advances.

Bullion also sold off as global equity markets nosedived. This is due to the margin call phenomenon I wrote about earlier. Traders are exiting all positions to raise cash to meet margin calls. Selling under such circumstances is usually broad-based.

Bullion is likely to witness support on significant declines as institutional players are likely to buy into the weakness. The long-term story remains intact for delivery-based patient investors. Admittedly, the drawdown in bullion will depend on the severity of the fall in financial asset prices, since the selloff is for margin call compulsions.

Fixed-income investors should await the RBI announcement and then take a call. This is a time to trade light, focus on capital preservation and maintain stop losses. All trades must be protected by tail risk (Hacienda) hedges.

A tutorial video on tail risk (Hacienda) hedges is here.

Rear View Mirror

Let us assess what happened last week to guesstimate what to expect in the coming week.

The fall was led by the broad-based Nifty 50 while the Bank Nifty exhibited higher relative strength. The sell-off was widespread, and every sector suffered. Bulls had no place to hide as previously established statistical correlation coefficients were fractured.

Market-wide position limits gained routinely after expiry. US markets fell, creating headwinds for our markets.

View Full Image Change in Asset Prices (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Retail Risk Appetite – I use a simple yet highly accurate yardstick for measuring the conviction levels of retail traders – where are they deploying money. I measure what percentage of the turnover was contributed by the lower- and higher-risk instruments.

If they trade more of futures which require sizable capital, their risk appetite is higher. Within the futures space, index futures are less volatile compared to stock futures. A higher footprint in stock futures shows higher aggression levels. Ditto for stock and index options.

Last week, this is what their footprint looked like (the numbers are average of all trading days of the week).

Turnover contribution in the high-risk, capital-intensive futures segment fell. That shows a lack of risk appetite as traders preferred to take the safer route to trade.

Within the relatively lower-risk options segment, turnover contribution went up in the lowest-risk index options segment. It shows a flight to safety. Bulls appeared to be on the back foot.

View Full Image NSE F&O Component Turnover Breakdown (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Matryoshka Analysis

Let us peel layer after layer of statistical data to arrive at the core message of the markets.

The first chart I share is the NSE advance-decline ratio. After the price itself, this indicator is the fastest (leading) indicator of which way winds are blowing. This simple yet accurate indicator computes the ratio of number of the rising stocks compared to falling stocks. As long as gaining stocks outnumber the losers, bulls are dominant. This metric is a gauge of the risk appetite of ‘one marshmallow’ traders. These are pure intraday traders.

The Nifty lost substantial ground, especially on Friday, and ended the week with sizable losses. The weekly average advance-decline ratio remained positive since the fall came only on Friday. At 1.62 (prior week 0.74), it shows 162 gainers for every 100 losers and some buying conviction on an intraday basis. This ratio needs careful scrutiny on a real-time basis this week.

A tutorial video on the Marshmallow theory in trading is here.

View Full Image NSE Advance-Decline Ratio (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The second chart I share is the market-wide position limits (MWPL). This measures the amount of exposure utilized by traders in the derivatives space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric is a gauge of the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session/s.

The post-expiry rise in WPL shows increased buying conviction in the swing traders’ camp. As I have mentioned in the past, higher MWPL is a double-edged sword. A higher build-up of exposure means a higher risk of a crowded exit in case of any adverse news hitting the markets.

If prices and MWPL continue to rise together in the weeks ahead, it could indicate strength. Till then, bulls are on the back foot.

A dedicated tutorial video on how to interpret MWPL data in more ways than one is available here.

View Full Image Market-Wide Position Limits (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The third chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘impetus.’ It measures the force in any price move.

Last week, both indices fell significantly, with sharp declines in impetus readings. That tells us the selling was not forceful, but the fall was more of a drift or a slide on poor volumes. Bulls cannot assume too much relief from this, as markets are known to slide on poor volumes for extended periods of time. The absence of big-ticket selling is a very mild positive at best.

View Full Image Nifty and Bank Nifty Impetus (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The final chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘LWTD.’ It computes lift, weight, thrust and drag encountered by any security. These are four forces that any powered aircraft faces during flight, so applying them to traded securities helps a trader estimate prevalent sentiments.

The Nifty fell sharply last week, and so did the LWTD, which tells me fresh buying will be insignificant at best. Short-covering can occur, but it will only cushion declines rather than trigger a fresh rally. For a sustained upthrust, we need price and LWTD to rise simultaneously.

A tutorial video on interpreting the LWTD indicator is here.

View Full Image Nifty and LWTD Indicator (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Nifty’s Verdict

Last week, I had advocated watching the 23,200 levels as a primary support area to watch. That support was violated and confirmed that bulls were vulnerable. The 23,800 hurdle was not even crossed. In the prior week, we had witnessed a ‘gravestone doji’ which has bearish implications. It is made when the markets attempt to rally but settle lower near the opening levels. This marks the abortive and feeble attempt by bulls being inadequate to revive the markets.

Price has slipped below the 25-week average, which is a proxy for the six-month holding cost of an average bull. That can pressurize bulls to unwind long positions. Sentiments can be revived only if the Nifty stays above 23,200 sustainably.

View Full Image Nifty Spot (www.tradingview.com )

Your Call to Action – watch the 23,200 level as a near-term support. Staying above this level strengthens bulls.

Last week, I estimated ranges between 53,175 – 49,950 and 24,150 – 22,875 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty, respectively. Nifty took support at 22,857 – 18 points below specified levels. Bank Nifty traded within the specified levels.

This week, I estimate ranges between 53,025 – 49,950 and 23,550 – 22,275 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty respectively.

Trade light with strict stop losses. Avoid trading counters with spreads wider than eight ticks.

Have a profitable week.

Vijay L. Bhambwani

Vijay is the CEO of www.Bsplindia.com, a proprietary trading firm. He tweets at @vijaybhambwani