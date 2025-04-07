Vijay L. Bhabwani's Ticker: Dice Appears Loaded Against Bulls

The selloff gained momentum worldwide, as business leaders braced for a global downer. Stock markets reflected these weak sentiments by marking down stock prices. From the point of view of a trader, this decline brings significant challenges. After having incurred cost of carry (rollover costs) recently, which raises the average buying price of a bull, a fall means paying margin calls (mark-to-market) immediately. If the selloff gains momentum, there is a real threat perception of exchange imposed ad-hoc and extreme loss margins (ELM). That could result in some retail weak-handed traders being compelled to surrender their long positions. As long as this margin call-induced selling is restricted to a small number, a bigger crowded exit may be avoided. But traders’ nerves will likely remain stretched, and nervousness will show up as lower traded volumes this week.