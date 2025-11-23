Vijay L. Bhambwani's Ticker: Watch tech stocks for guidance

The second chart I share is the market-wide position limits. This measures the amount of exposure utilized by traders in the derivatives (F&O) space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric gauges the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session/s. MWPL rose marginally ahead of expiry this week. At 58.58% it indicates some exuberance and mild overheating of expectations. Do remember my warning—high MWPL translates to high statistical ßeta (pure price volatility) as bigger positions get churned. That may be a bit too much for an average retail trader to handle. Trade on a light footprint.