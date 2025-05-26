Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Japanese tremors reach Dalal Street
Vijay L Bhambwani 7 min read 26 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryThe Japanese PM turned down requests to lower corporate taxes, saying Japan's economy was weaker than the Greek economy, which triggered panic. This may affect Japanese investments in India.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Dear reader,
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story