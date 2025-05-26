Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Japanese tremors reach Dalal Street

Last week, I wrote that our financial markets would ignore Moody’s US downgrades. That hypothesis was validated by the markets. Our headline indices brushed aside all worries and remained stable. Our markets weathered a new storm that emanated from Japanese shores. The Japanese prime minister, in a political debate, turned down requests for lowering corporate taxes, saying the state of the Japanese economy was weaker than the Greek economy. This triggered a panic reaction in global (particularly Asian) markets.

In order for Japan to attract overseas capital or even bring back its own currency invested abroad, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) would almost certainly need to raise interest rates. This would force global investors to withdraw their capital from lower-interest-yielding economies to the Japanese economy, provided Japan paid even higher rates.

This arbitrage trade is known as the cash carry arbitrage or interest rate arbitrage. A substantial amount of Japanese money is invested in India due to interest rate arbitrage considerations. Should the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announce a rate cut on 6 June, those fears would escalate. On the other hand, the Indo-Pak conflict has slowed down the economy and industry captains are demanding a rate cut. This is a Catch-22 situation. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. These worries will remain like a sword of Damocles over the market till clarity emerges.

In terms of trading, markets will probably witness higher volatility due to the expiry of the May series. Traders are likely to remain focused on the rollover process rather than initiating big-ticket fresh exposure. In terms of trading action, the banking and financial sector will remain in the limelight due to the sheer weightage alone. With a 37% weightage in the Nifty 50, there can be no market rally unless banking stocks climb higher. Which is what we saw last week.

In terms of sectors, public sector undertakings (PSU) will remain in focus. Many PSU stocks saw above-average gains as traders expanded their exposure levels in the markets. That tells me they are averaging their existing exposure rather than initiating trades on new stocks. Where retail risk appetite is concerned, their MTF (margin-funded trading) exposure has climbed to February 2025 levels. MTF indicates how much retail traders have borrowed from brokers to buy stocks on margin. Do remember that these stocks, which are bought with heavy borrowings, are most vulnerable to crowded exits. That is because a borrower is at the mercy of the price volatility as well as the interest costs that he accrues over time.

Bullion remains a robust long-term investment story. Though some routine profit-taking may be seen, smart money is cushioning big declines by buying aggressively. Oil and gas fell as these are adequately supplied markets, and consumers are well stocked for the near future. Base metals may see a routine month-end short-covering rally, and that can see stock prices of metal mining companies bounce. Defence-related stocks may perform well due to the perceived immediate demand for military hardware.

Being an expiry week, I suggest trading light and maintaining stop losses and tail risk (Hacienda) hedges.

A tutorial video on tail risk (Hacienda) hedges is here.

Rear view mirror

Let us assess what happened last week so we can guesstimate what to expect in the coming week.

The broad-based Nifty 50 logged losses, whereas the Bank Nifty managed to stay above water. A weak dollar index triggered haven buying in bullion and boosted emerging markets (including India).

Energy commodities fell on profit-taking, and the rupee gained versus the US dollar. Indian 10-year bond yields rose (indicating falling bond prices) as bankers bet on a rate cut on 6 June. NSE market capitalisation fell 0.2%, which means the decline was shallow. Marketwide position limits (MWPL) rose along routine lines.

US markets fell across the board and provided headwinds to our markets.

View Full Image Change in asset prices (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Retail risk appetite – I use a simple yet highly accurate yardstick for measuring the conviction levels of retail traders—where are they deploying money. I measure what percentage of the turnover was contributed by the lower- and higher-risk instruments.

If they trade more of futures, which require sizable capital, their risk appetite is higher. Within the futures space, index futures are less volatile than stock futures. A higher footprint in stock futures shows higher aggression levels. Ditto for stock and index options.

Last week, this is what their footprint looked like (the numbers are the average of all trading days of the week) –

Traded turnover in the highly capital-intensive futures segment barely rose. Coming as it does on the eve of expiry, these figures are lower than average.

In the lower risk options segment, turnover rose in the relatively higher risk stock options.

The overall risk appetite was lower in the derivatives segment.

View Full Image NSE F&O component turnover breakdown (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Matryoshka analysis

Let us peel layer after layer of statistical data to arrive at the core message of the markets.



The first chart I share is the NSE advance-decline ratio. After the price itself, this indicator is the fastest (leading) indicator of which way the winds are blowing. This simple yet accurate indicator computes the ratio of the number of rising stocks compared to falling stocks. As long as the stocks that are gaining outnumber the losers, bulls are dominant. This metric gauges the risk appetite of one marshmallow trader. These are pure intraday traders.

The advance decline ratio was 3.50 the previous week, which was statistically unsustainable. Last week, it eased to a more realistic 1.21, which means that for every 100 losers, there were 121 gainers.

As long as this ratio remains above 1.0, bulls have the upper hand.

A tutorial video on the Marshmallow theory in trading is here.

View Full Image NSE advance-decline ratio (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The second chart I share is the Marketwide Position Limits. This measures the amount of exposure utilised by traders in the derivatives (F&O) space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric gauges the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session.

The MWPL reading reached its highest after the pre-expiry week of the January 2025 series. That indicates increased aggression levels in the retail swing traders. Do note that high MWPL also brings with itself higher volatility as bigger unwinding occurs in case of adverse news flow. Coupled with expiry considerations, it means higher squaring up of trades.



A dedicated tutorial video on how to interpret MWPL data in more ways than one is available here.

View Full Image Marketwide position limits (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The third chart I share is my in-house indicator, ‘impetus.’ It measures the force in any price move. Last week, the impetus readings indicated diverging trends. While the indices moved in opposite directions, their impetus readings fell uniformly. That means there was no forceful buying or selling pressure on both indices. Traders let prices move randomly without aggressively pushing fresh trades.

If the rally is to extend, this must correct itself in the coming week or so. Remember—both these indices are two wheels of the bicycle (market). Unless they move in the same direction, the bicycle risks toppling over.

View Full Image Nifty and Bank Nifty impetus (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The final chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘LWTD.’ It computes lift, weight, thrust and drag encountered by any security. These are four forces that any powered aircraft faces during flight, so applying the indicator to traded securities helps a trader estimate prevalent sentiments.

For a fortnight in a row, the LWTD reading rose, which implied traders were willing to provide proactive support on declines. Last week, the LWTD reading fell, with the Nifty at -0.28 (prior week 0.77), indicating weak fresh buying support. That is consistent with an expiry week as traders are preoccupied with rollover and/or squaring up of their trades.

A tutorial video on interpreting the LWTD indicator is here.

View Full Image Nifty and LWTD indicator (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Nifty’s verdict

Last week, we saw the weekly chart log a smaller-bodied bearish hammer forming on the Japanese candle chart. That indicates an attempt by bears to push prices lower, but the price bounced back to close at the upper end of the weekly range.

The price stayed above the 25-week average, which is a proxy for a six-month average. That means the medium-term outlook is positive for now. The 24,800 level, which I advocated last week as a trend-determining level, held ground. That tells me bulls still have a fighting chance to push prices higher. Follow-up buying holds the key.

The overall outlook is for a pause in the rally. As long as bulls offer follow-up buying, the uptrend remains intact.

View Full Image Nifty Spot (www.tradingview.com )

Your call to action – Watch the 24,800 level as near-term support. Staying above this level strengthens bulls.

Last week, I estimated ranges between 57,150 – 53,550 and 25,775 – 24,250 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty, respectively. Both indices traded within their specified resistance levels.

This week, I estimate ranges between 57,200 – 53,600 and 25,625 – 24,075 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty, respectively.

Trade light with strict stop losses. Avoid trading counters with spreads wider than 8 ticks..

Have a profitable week.

Vijay L. Bhambwani

Vijay is the CEO of www.Bsplindia.com, a proprietary trading firm. He tweets at @vijaybhambwani