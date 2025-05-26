Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Japanese tremors reach Dalal Street

In terms of sectors, public sector undertakings (PSU) will remain in focus. Many PSU stocks saw above-average gains as traders expanded their exposure levels in the markets. That tells me they are averaging their existing exposure rather than initiating trades on new stocks. Where retail risk appetite is concerned, their MTF (margin-funded trading) exposure has climbed to February 2025 levels. MTF indicates how much retail traders have borrowed from brokers to buy stocks on margin. Do remember that these stocks, which are bought with heavy borrowings, are most vulnerable to crowded exits. That is because a borrower is at the mercy of the price volatility as well as the interest costs that he accrues over time.