Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: All eyes on expiry

What makes this data noteworthy is that Nippon Silver Bees ended trade on Friday, 24 October, at a discount of ₹7,131 per kilo relative to MCX prompt-month futures. This translates to a 4.88% discount, which is way above the mean levels. This sows the seeds of a potential problem. Since the prices of commodities are derived from overseas markets, with MCX merely converting US dollar quotes into rupees based on the prevailing currency peg, futures may not exhibit as much volatility as ETFs. Assuming an interest rate of 14-18% per annum is charged under the MTF window, any price decline in silver can trigger a crowded exit from the silver market. That means the local discount in ETFs may escalate with little or no change in spot and/or futures prices. This puts leveraged buyers on the MTF route at a significant disadvantage in terms of volatility risk. Should this borrowing grow exponentially and/or silver prices fall rapidly, the panic can spread to equities too.