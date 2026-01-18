Vijay L. Bhambwani's Ticker: Banking stocks hold the key

The second chart I share is the market-wide position limits (MWPL). This measures the amount of exposure utilized by traders in the derivatives (F&O) space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric is a gauge of the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session (s). The MWPL rose rapidly to 59.14% last week. This is the biggest gain in a fortnight after expiry since the method for computing MWPL was tweaked. That means swing traders increased their exposure. That increases the probability of high volatility as larger positions are churned. The risk of a crowded exit triggered by a negative news event is slightly elevated. Don’t forget the Hacienda hedges, please.