Vijay L. Bhambwani's Ticker: Bulls appear on the ropes

The second chart I share is the market-wide position limits. This measures the amount of exposure utilized by traders in the derivatives (F&O) space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric is a gauge of the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session/s.

The MWPL reading rose marginally and was higher than the comparable period last month. This is because this derivative cycle is longer, and traders have more days to trade. However, the reading remains below the peak made in the July 2025 series. That tells me traders were guardedly optimistic about raising exposure levels. We need to monitor the routine post-expiry fall. If the decline is below recent levels, it could indicate nervousness.