Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Bulls appear to be on the ropes

Trump’s moves on Iran and Cuba will occupy top-of-the-mind shelf space in every trader's mind this week. The US seems to want regime changes in Cuba and Iran and is using its forces to make its point. That is unnerving markets and triggering volatility. Last week, oil flared up in late trade as military action appeared imminent in Iran and possibly some intervention in Cuba, too. Gas prices spiked due to a polar vortex (an extreme cold event that occurs during winter). While the flare-up was temporary (the second-month futures trade at a massive discount to the first month), the inflation hawks were spooked enough to sell equity holdings. A new low in the rupee versus the US dollar exacerbated the nervousness. Imported inflation is a high probability fallout. That pushes up the cost of funds. Markets are going to feel nervous about that.