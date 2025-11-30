Vijay L. Bhambwani's Ticker: Bulls appear to have an upper hand

Let us peel layer after layer of statistical data to arrive at the core message of the markets. The first chart I share is the NSE advance-decline ratio. After the price itself, this indicator is the fastest (leading) indicator of which way the winds are blowing. This simple yet accurate indicator calculates the ratio of rising stocks to falling stocks. As long as the number of gaining stocks exceeds the number of losers, bulls are dominant. This metric gauges the risk appetite of one marshmallow traders. These are pure intraday traders.