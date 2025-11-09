Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Bulls carry a heavy load

This week again, I expect the action to be polarised around public sector undertakings (PSUs), particularly banks. Since banking and financial sector stocks carry the highest weightage in the broad-based Nifty 50, this sector is considered a swing sector. No sustainable rally is possible unless this sector rallies. In the commodities space, oil prices remained under pressure and gas prices rose. This was due to a combination of colder weather and the destruction of storage capacity in Eastern Europe due to the Ukraine war. Much of the gain was due to seasonal factors. I maintain my view that energy markets are adequately supplied.