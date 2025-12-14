Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Bulls need to do heavy lifting
Vijay L Bhambwani 8 min read 14 Dec 2025, 06:01 pm IST
Summary
While a US Fed rate cut and falling energy prices provided some support, aggressive buying is needed immediately to salvage the rally window.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Ticker is a weekly newsletter by Vijay L Bhambwani. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story