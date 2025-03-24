Vijay L. Bhambwani's Ticker: Expiry may usher higher volatility

While MWPL rose routinely last week, the quantum of the rise was less than the commensurate week in the prior months. That shows buy-and-hold traders are showing signs of caution even as they remain optimistic. The runaway optimism has sobered down substantially. Being an expiry week, we are unlikely to see the recent highs in MWPL being surpassed. What can be another indicator of risk appetite is how much the MWPL falls post-expiry. If it remains above previous expiry lows, it will mean a higher rollover of positions.