Vijay L. Bhambwani's Ticker: Follow up buying still missing

Like the old saying goes—hope springs eternal in the human heart, US Federal Reserve chair Powell kindled hopes in the hearts of bulls. Egged on by US President Donald Trump, he issued forward guidance about considering a coupon rate cut in the forthcoming Fed meeting. The US indices vaulted on Friday. That may get factored in our markets on Monday, but I am unsure about follow up buying. Firstly this is an expiry week, that too a shorter week due to a holiday on Wednesday. Fresh buying may be weak under these circumstances while short covering is always an open possibility. Short covering can cushion declines or even trigger a temporary rally but it takes aggressive fresh buying to take markets to a new high.