Vijay L. Bhambwani's Ticker: Markets are precariously poised
Vijay L. Bhambwani 8 min read 24 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Watch the 23,200 level for Nifty; sustaining above may lead to buying, while falling below 22,750 may trigger declines. Traders should focus on capital preservation amid high volatility and limited fresh buying. PSU stocks will attract attention amid expiry-related activity this week.
