Vijay L. Bhambwani's Ticker: Markets are precariously poised

US president Donald Trump kept our markets on the edge with tariff announcements. The approaching expiry of the February derivatives contracts added to the nervousness. Traders were preoccupied with rolling over and/or closing their existing trades. This is routine ahead of expiry. It also means fresh buying tends to be limited. Due to liquidity concerns, markets watched the RBI’s withdrawal of an open market operation (OMO) of $3 billion worth of treasury bill sales. The cost of funds is becoming a major concern for traders and investors alike. My readers would do well to read books written by Dick Stoken, whose work on the cost of funds is THE gold standard on the subject.