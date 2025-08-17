Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Markets will revert to fundamentals
Vijay L Bhambwani 7 min read 17 Aug 2025, 07:37 PM IST
Summary
The markets will now revert to the usual triggers like retail buying, corporate earnings, cost of funds and inflation, among others.
