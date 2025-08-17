Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Markets will revert to fundamentals

The Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska turned out to be a damp squib with no resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war. Apart from future meetings to thrash out the thornier issues, there seems to be little hope of concrete gains from this exercise, at least for now. The markets will now revert to the usual triggers like retail buying, corporate earnings, cost of funds and inflation, among others. State Bank of India and Union Bank of India announced a 0.25% hike in home loan rates and validated my hypothesis that the cost of funds was rising in spite of headline coupon rate cuts. I had written that borrowers would be unable to avail of loans at the headline rates.