Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Nifty close to a breakout

The second chart I share is the market-wide position limits. This measures the amount of exposure utilized by traders in the derivatives (F&O) space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric gauges the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session. MWPL levels rose to a new high as the method of computing this metric was tweaked as of 1 October. Despite this tweak, risk appetite levels have risen. That raises the probability of higher volatility as larger positions will get churned as news triggers emerge. As long as prices rise convincingly in tandem with the rising MWPL, bulls remain in the driver's seat. A dedicated tutorial video on how to interpret MWPL data in more ways than one is available here.