Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Nifty heading towards a decisive phase

Last week, I wrote about the US Federal Reserve's 0.25% rate cut being a positive trigger. On the other hand, the Japanese central bank raised coupon rates by 0.25% to 30-year highs. That is a negative trigger for emerging markets. That is due to the cash carry trade. Japanese money was one of the cheapest in the world, and global traders borrowed from Japan at lower rates to invest in overseas markets, which offered higher interest rates. This ‘cash carry trade’ resulted in bull markets in many regional markets. The Bank of Japan's rate hikes threaten to unravel the carry trade over time.