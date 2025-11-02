Vijay L. Bhambwani's Ticker: Nifty must cross 26,100

The second chart I share is the market-wide position limits. This measures the amount of exposure utilized by traders in the derivatives (F&O) space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric is a gauge of the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session.

The MWPL eased routinely after expiry and bottomed out at 39.71% on the expiry day, closing at 47.14% on Friday. We are in blue skies territory, as the method for computing MWPL has been updated as of October 2025. The reading remains elevated compared to empirical readings. Retail optimism remains high.