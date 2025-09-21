Vijay L. Bhambwani's Ticker: Market rally can continue

In the commodity space bullion remains a long-term bullish story for the delivery-based long-term investors. Avoid speculation and leveraged buying which is counter productive as interest costs can eat into a trader’s profits. Look beyond the year 2025 if not longer. Oil and gas prices are likely to see selling advances. I continue to stick my neck out that oil and gas markets are adequately supplied. My readers should note that winter officially begins in Europe on 1 October every year. Natural gas is the fuel of choice for indoor heating and prices tend to jump during winter months. Naturally there are price gaps (contango or cost of carry) between one month and the next. Which may suck in the naïve trader into believing it to be a new bull market which it is not. Industrial metals may see routine month-end short covering and lend some more support to metal mining companies’ stock prices.