Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Retail traders show signs of aggression
Livemint 7 min read 02 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Should the RBI cut coupon rates by up to 0.25%, the markets may take it in their stride. As I wrote last week, any cut of 0.50% or higher will be a negative development from the point of cash carry trade considerations. Banking stocks hold the key to the near-term future trend of the markets.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Dear reader,
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story