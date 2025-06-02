Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Retail traders show signs of aggression

The second chart I share is the market-wide position limits. This measures the amount of exposure utilised by traders in the derivatives (F&O) space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric gauges the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session.

MWPL fell routinely after expiry, but the 26% level is lower than the 26.13% of the previous month's post-expiry week. This can be partially explained by the addition of nine new stocks to the F&O list on Friday. As long as prices and MWPL rise in tandem, bulls still have a fair chance of remaining dominant over bears.