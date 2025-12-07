Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Santa Claus rally ahead?

The second chart I share is the market-wide position limits (MWPL). This measures the amount of exposure utilized by traders in the derivatives (F&O) space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric gauges the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session. The MWPL reading rose routinely after expiry of the November derivatives series. However, the rise in the week after expiry was marginally lower than the commensurate week last month. It takes aggressive fresh buying to keep pushing prices higher. Watch the MWPL reading. It must rise in line with prices if the rally is to be sustained. However, it is worth noting that higher volatility typically accompanies higher MWPL readings. This is because bigger positions will churn if any adverse trigger emerges.