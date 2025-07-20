Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: The reason why bulls aren't stepping out yet
7 min read 20 Jul 2025, 05:09 PM IST
Summary
Until retail traders stuck with shares purchased at steep prices are able to unload fully, bulls will remain on the sidelines. The question: Is it likely any time soon?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Ticker is a weekly newsletter by Vijay L Bhambwani. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story