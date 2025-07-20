Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: The reason why bulls aren't stepping out yet

US president Trump continued to threaten nations with additional tariffs and kept markets on the edge. Particularly noteworthy was the threat to impose sanctions on Russian oil exports and nations that bought Russian oil and gas. That includes India. Overseas institutional investors continued to press short sales on Indian markets inspite of announcements of a near breakthrough in India-US trade deal. That was an overhang of overhead supply for retail traders who were stuck with purchases at higher levels. This phenomena of overhead supply occurs when a sizeable number of traders are waiting in the wings to offload their open trades as soon as they reach break-even levels. This usually acts like a speed-breaker for a bull market.