Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Time to prioritise capital preservation

The second chart I share is the market-wide position limits. This measures the amount of exposure utilized by traders in the derivatives (F&O) space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric gauges the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session. The MWPL reading rose smartly after the monthly expiry week, which is routine. However, the magnitude of the rise was noteworthy, as MWPL climbed the fastest in two months during the corresponding week. This raises the possibility of a crowded exit if negative sentiments persist. Even if a crowded exit is averted, pure price volatility is likely to stay elevated. That will be a challenge for retail traders.